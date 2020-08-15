UIL allows 50% capacity for stadiums; schools have to limit tickets

With the 50% capacity rule many schools are not selling tickets on Friday nights, and only allowing participants' families to have tickets.

RIESEL, Texas — High school football games will look far from normal this fall, as the UIL is limiting only 50% capacity inside stadiums. Because of this, school districts are being forced to put restrictions on ticket sales.

"Our football, cheerleaders, band, dazzlers will get first choice of tickets," Keith Stifflemire, athletic director and head football coach at Riesel, said. "They will be allowed five tickets per home game."

At smaller schools with smaller seating arrangements like McGregor ISD, they are allowing only three tickets per participants, which athletic director and head football coach Mike Shields said has parents upset.

"I understand, especially those whose kids are seniors you want to see them play," Shields said. "But I am sorry its just not happening we need to be careful with this."

Because many people will physically not be able to attend games this fall several schools are live streaming the games now that the UIL lifted the so-called "Friday night ban."

Stadiums will be blocking off every other row, or marking areas that are available for people to sit, so social distancing is enforced. Masks are also required in situation where attendees are unable to social distance.

Schools have also decided to move marching bands to the track. That way, they do not take away from the number of fans able to sit in the stands.