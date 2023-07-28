Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter was killed at Robb Elementary, planning Uvalde mayoral run

Mata-Rubio has become a vocal gun control advocate in the months since the Robb tragedy, making several trips to Austin.

SAN ANTONIO — Kimberly Mata-Rubio – whose 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, was killed at Robb Elementary in May 2022, spurring Kimberly to political action – is taking her activism one step further by running for mayor of Uvalde.

Mata-Rubio announced her intention on Twitter this week, sharing a promise of action. The post was accompanied with a screenshot of a newspaper article announcing her plans to seek the mayor's seat.

"I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action," she wrote. "This is only the beginning."

I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world. I grieve for the woman I was when you were still here. But, one part of me still exist, I am still your mom. I will honor your life with action. This is only the beginning💛 pic.twitter.com/s3rknjwsCC — Kimberly Mata-Rubio (@kimrubio21) July 27, 2023

Mata-Rubio has made several trips to Austin in the wake of the Robb shooting, when 19 kids and two teachers were killed while law enforcement remained in a hallway for more than 70 minutes. When the Legislature failed to advance a bill that would have raised the age to legally purchase semi-automatic rifles, she joined other supporters of the measure in decrying the inaction, holding signs and chanting for the bill to be heard on the floor.

"This isn't over," she said at time. "We will regroup, re-strategize and come back stronger."

In September she met with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to ask him to support a federal ban on semi-automatic weapons--a meeting she later said lasted mere minutes while Cruz countered with other school safety ideas like armed security.

Current Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced plans to step down and run for state office, and a special election has been set for November for residents to pick who will fill out the final year of his term. As of Thursday, city officials told KENS 5 said no one had officially filed to run in the race.