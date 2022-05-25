Texas DPS unveils sequence of events leading to Uvalde school shooting

Officials said the 18-year-old shot his grandmother prior to crashing a car near the school.

UVALDE, Texas — Nineteen children and two adults were killed Tuesday when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire.

On Wednesday, a Texas DPS spokesman talked with KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski about the sequence of events that led up to the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

DPS Communications Chief Travis Considine reported that most of the 19 students killed were in one fourth-grade classroom, in which the gunman barricaded himself.

Prior to entering the school, Considine said Ramos shot his grandmother at her home, which also happens to be the gunman's registered address. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, with Gov. Greg Abbott reporting that she was shot in the face. Reports state she previously worked at the school until 2020.

Abbott also said in a press conference on Wednesday that three officers were injured in the shooting, but all remained in good condition.

The shooter then drove a short distance toward Robb Elementary before crashing his truck. A neighbor then called 911, reporting that man went into the school.

Considine said that a Uvalde school police officer exchanged fire with Ramos. That officer was wounded. Two more officers arrived and also exchanged fire with Ramos before he entered the classroom.

BREAKING: Most of the 19 students who were killed were in one 4th grade classroom where the gunman barricaded himself, DPS communications chief Travis Considine tells @statesman and @KVUE. He provided the following sequence of events: (1/4) — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) May 25, 2022

More officers began arriving and helped with evacuating students and teachers. A tactical agent for the border patrol also arrived, learning where Ramos was barricaded. It was the border agent who shot and killed him, Considine said.

According to Texas Sen. John Whitmire, Ramos had legally purchased two AR platform rifles on May 17 and May 20 from a "local federal firearms licensee." One of those rifles was found in the crashed vehicle. The other was with him during the shooting. On May 18, Ramos reportedly bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Officials said amid the shooting, he was wearing a plate carrier with no ballistic armor. Reports of a pursuit involving officials are incorrect.

KENS 5 is keeping track of Wednesday's updates regarding the shooting in a live blog published here.