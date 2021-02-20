Waco residents urged to limit daily water use to 1 gallon per person

Residents are also asked to limit their water use while cooking to no more than one gallon per day.

WACO, Texas — With water supply said to be “critically low,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek signed an emergency declaration calling for action to conserve water. In an effort to preserve the city’s water system storage, Mayor Meek is urging everybody to limit water use as follows:

Use not more than one gallon per person each day.

Use not more than one gallon per day for cooking in the household.

“While rising temperatures are welcomed for residents and businesses, rising temperatures will thaw water pipes and reveal new leaks, which must be valved off and repaired,” Waco city officials posted on their Facebook page Friday. “From a water system standpoint, these new leaks will drain the water system further.”

Officials said a community-wide boil water notice is imminent if demand doesn’t change.

“This demand is being caused by leaks around the city and high usage. The City of Waco is pumping twice our normal daily usage and the system’s storage is sitting at a critically low capacity.”

They also warn that some areas may not have water if conditions worsen.

“If system conditions worsen further, the fire department could not have adequate water for firefighting,” Waco city officials said. “Our staff continues to develop alternative methods of fire protection, but water is the critical resource to protect property in the event of a fire.”

Waco, meanwhile, is also working to conserve water by issuing the following notice: “All cleaning/dyeing and laundry plants, commercial laundry (self-serve commercial), and automobile car washing establishments in the city are required to cease all operations and activities until noon on Monday, February 22, 2021.”