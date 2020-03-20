BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is looking to hire more than 15,000 people to fill positions in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers across Texas.

The store is hiring a total of 150,000 new associates across the U.S. The roles will be temporary at first, according to release from Walmart. However, Walmart said that many of the roles would covert to permanent over time.

According to a news release, Walmart said they have reached out to groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles for their employees.

"We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we're currently seeing strong demand in our stores," Walmart President and CEO Doug Mcmillon said in a release. "We're looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.'

Walmart is also implementing an expedited hiring process, bringing the application time down to 24 hours from two weeks.

Those interested can apply here.

Walmart also announced a cash bonus for hourly associates. Full-time employees are set to receive $300 while part-time employees will receive $150 - adding up to a total of $365 million.

"Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times," McMillon said. "We want to reward out associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in from of us."