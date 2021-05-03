AMBER Alert issued for little boy, Wyatt Crowley, last seen west of Brenham

Anyone with information can call Austin PD at 737-228-2414.

BURTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an AMBER Alert for a little boy out of Austin who was last seen Sunday morning in the town of Burton.

Burton is located about 10 miles west of Brenham, northwest of Houston.

Wyatt Crowley, 4, is a white male, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen at about 8 a.m. May 2 on FM 390 in Burton. He was wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

The child is believed to be with Joshua Crowley, 36. A white male with brown hair and green eyes. He's about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He had a red bandana on his neck and a baggy black t-shirt.

They are believed to be in a Mazda MZ3 black sedan with Texas plate 737763C.

Further details about the pair was not released, but police said they believe the child is in grave danger.

The AMBER Alert was issued out of Austin, but police there say they last heard from the suspect in Burton.