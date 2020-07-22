Text Temple | City introduces customized text message alerts

Text Temple alert system delivers custom alerts to residents

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple rolled out a new text messaging alert system Wednesday to help keep residents in the know about topics that interest them.

The opt-in service allows residents to text the word "Temple" to 888111 to receive a prompt to sign up for alerts on more than a dozen different topics that could be of interest to them. The topics include city news, special events, recreational programs and more.

"We strive to provide a variety of ways for residents to stay up-to-date on what's happening within the City," said Heather Bates, Director of Marketing and Communications. "This new tool will keep residents informed about the topics that matter to them most."

Text message and data rates may apply, depending individual cell phone plans. Email alerts are also available if the texting option isn't for you.