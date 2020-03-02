TEMPLE, Texas —

The 7 Seas Aquarium announced in a press release Monday that they plan to open on Feb. 24 at the Temple Mall.

The release said the original unit the company planned to use was too small for the requirements of the City of Temple. They were able to move to a larger space, formerly occupied by Dillard's, in the mall.

7 Seas Aquarium said they have the assurance and support from the Temple City Permitting Department to get approval for the planned minor modifications required to use the larger space.

The release also stated that the aquarium plans to open in two phases. Those phases are as follows:

Phase 1: "While we have been delayed, we have been pushing very hard to open. And in order to satisfy our growing membership and their faithful support, we want to open some of our exhibits as soon as possible. We will open the initial exhibits including our River Predator tank and Shark Interactive Experience and touch tanks in Phase 1. All members who have signed up before Valentine’s Day will get to come in 1 day before the doors are opened to the general public (as membership has its privileges.)"

Phase 2: "We plan to open the Lazy River, Ocean Predator Observation Tank, gift shop, and much more."

RELATED: Rumors swim around Temple Mall aquarium's future

All memberships that were purchased before Valentine's Day will be converted to a two-year pass as a “further token of our appreciation for our members’ patience with our new opening schedule,” the release said. After Valentine’s Day, all one-year memberships will be for just one year.

The release said, “If you think you are sad about the delays to our opening, we assure you that the Amazonian Monster catfish and Monster Ocean Stingrays that are ready to feed from your hands are very impatient to see their new huge home in Temple Mall.”

You can go to the 7 Seas Aquarium website for updates and news about the opening and to see details on the different animals they will feature.

Popular on KCENTV.com: