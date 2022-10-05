DPS officer under investigation for Uvalde shooting now works at school district

"I'm absolutely appalled... I'm disgusted," said the legal guardian of a Uvalde school shooting victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy. She was among the first troopers to arrive at the school.

And the candidates for governor, Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott, have differing feelings on the future of the STAAR test in Texas

