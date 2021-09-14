AdventHealth's annual golf tournament canceled due to COVID-19

LAMPASAS, Texas — AdventHealth Rollins Brook canceled the Sept. 26 annual Putters & Gutter Bowling Tournament due to positive cases of COVID-19 in the community, according to officials.
“AdventHealth is committed to the well-being of the community,” said Ashley Underwood, Vice President and Administrator of AdventHealth Rollins Brook. “That is why we cannot, in good conscience, hold a gathering with a large number of participants indoors at this time.”
AdventHealth officials say fundraiser organizers have reached out to sponsors to coordinate the necessary next steps.
The clinic provides the Lampasas community with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for free, according to health officials.
Vaccinations are available by appointment only and can by made by calling 512-556-3621 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
People 18 and over are eligible to receive the shot. An ID and proof of insurance are required to get the shot.
Officials say those receiving their second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccine card. The clinic will happen weekly as long as there are vaccine doses available.
"With every person who gets vaccinated against COVID-19, we get closer to getting back to normal. In Lampasas, our community is ready to move forward, let's all play our part," the clinic said in a release. "If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccination, now is the time. The vaccines are safe, effective and free to the public."