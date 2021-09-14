AdventHealth's annual golf tournament canceled due to COVID-19

Officials say the decision was made due to the current number of active COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in the community.

LAMPASAS, Texas — AdventHealth Rollins Brook canceled the Sept. 26 annual Putters & Gutter Bowling Tournament due to positive cases of COVID-19 in the community, according to officials.

“AdventHealth is committed to the well-being of the community,” said Ashley Underwood, Vice President and Administrator of AdventHealth Rollins Brook. “That is why we cannot, in good conscience, hold a gathering with a large number of participants indoors at this time.”

AdventHealth officials say fundraiser organizers have reached out to sponsors to coordinate the necessary next steps.

The clinic provides the Lampasas community with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for free, according to health officials.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only and can by made by calling 512-556-3621 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People 18 and over are eligible to receive the shot. An ID and proof of insurance are required to get the shot.

Officials say those receiving their second dose of the vaccine are asked to bring their vaccine card. The clinic will happen weekly as long as there are vaccine doses available.