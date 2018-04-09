The Polynesian islands are rich in culture, and of course fun island life, and this weekend in Killeen, Central Texans will get to experience the great island life at the SOPoly Fest.

The festival will bring around 40 different dance groups, including fire performers, from across the country that will begin dancing at noon. Island music will be playing throughout the festival helping to set the mood will patrons enjoy a wide variety of food and drinks on offer.

Vendors and artisans will also be participating in the event.

