The city of West is rich in Czech culture thanks to its Czech heritage, and this weekend the best of the Czech Republic will be on display for the 2018 Wesfest.

The event has been running since 1976 and continues to delight the 20,000 strong crowd that visits each year with a multitude of things to see and do.

At festival people can enjoy; Czech food, Polka music and dancing, see the parade of costumes as well as the floats of the Wesfest parade, a carnival, food eating competitions, horseshoe and washer pitching, live music and a whole lot more.

