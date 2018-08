Killeen, TX — The best of the Caribbean come to Central Texas this weekend for the Caribbean Afr'am Festival in Killeen.

Plenty of music from artists like Papa Michigan, Dane Cole and Nhayah Goode, and dancing groups such as the fire twirling Baila Pacifica, will be delighting crowds throughout the day.

Lots of food from around the sun-soaked region will also be available, along with vendors and other entertainment.

For all information on the day, click here.

