This Saturday over 400 tractors will roll in to Temple for the 47th Annual Tractor & Engine Show.

The event will be held at the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association's fair ground off Eberhardt Road.

The tractor show is the biggest in the state and helps promote the historical machinery with some dating back over 100 years.

Along with all the machinery there will also be food trucks feeding the crowds, arts & craft vendors, tractor pulls, black smith demonstrations, wheat thrashing, and an 80-year-old corn shelling machine will be working throughout the day.

For all information on the tractor show, click here.

To see more of Jamie Kennedy's stories and behind the scenes footage follow him on Facebook here.

© 2018 KCEN