The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center only open to elective same-day surgeries, emergency care

FORT HOOD, Texas — The video above was published in August 2021.

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's surgical services is currently only open to elective same-day surgical procedures and emergency care as the center realigns its resources for patients who may require an inpatient stay, according to a statement released by medical officials Tuesday.

The medical center said that it plans on scheduling members for surgeries once regular operations resume or if the status of surgical services changes.

"The hospital acknowledges that it realizes many Soldiers, Retirees and family members have waited a long time and been through numerous appointments to receive their day of surgery, and that once regular operations resume the team will get those members back on the schedule as soon as possible," hospital officials said in a statement.

These changes come after the Bell County Public Health District increased its COVID-19 threat level to the highest threat level possible a week ago, stating that the area has "severe uncontrolled community transmission."

According to state health numbers, recent data has shown in the Temple/Killeen region nearby, about 3% of hospitalizations in the area were COVID patients on July 1. By July 27, that had jumped to nearly 14%.