The chill vibes of one viral TikTok star, breaks up dreary news cycle

Apodaca's viral video has spawned a wave of memes, re-enactments and now even a challenge.

BOISE, Idaho — The last seven months since the coronavirus pandemic first crept its way into the Gem State have been difficult. Over 500 Idahoans have died from COVID-19-related illnesses and more are inevitable until a vaccine is widely available.

With that said, Idaho Falls' Nathan Apodaca gave us all a reprieve from the onslaught of election and coronavirus news coverage when he took a classic song, a bottle of OceanSpray, a good vibe and made a viral sensation.

Many might know Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" by heart by now after Apodaca's chill vibes have spawned a wave of memes, re-enactments and now even a challenge.

Here are some of the best spinoffs from Apodaca's skateboarding, cran-raspberry cruise with Fleetwood Mac's classic song on deck.

In honor of doggface208’s vid of skating/singing “Dreams” Ocean Spray just gave him a truck & juice from pics

RELATED: Fleetwood Mac co-founder, drummer responds to Idaho Falls man's viral Tik Tok

RELATED: 'I'm just doing me': Idaho Falls man discusses viral TikTok video