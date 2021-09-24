The City of Belton issues second public boil water notice for selected areas

City of Belton has released public boil water notices for selected areas.

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton later issued another precautionary boil notice following a Main Water line break on Sandlin Dr. in Sherwood Shores 7.

The following areas are under Boil Order notice:

Camelot Ln.

Kimberly Dr.

Sandlin Dr.

Ridge Point Ln.

D&G

Kenny Dr.

Johnson Dr.

Grant Dr.

Originally, a boil water notice was sent out earlier following a water main break at N. Main St. and Moncrief Dr.

Residents in the area received CodeRed notifications by email this morning.

The following areas are still under boil order notice:

Moncrief Dr.

Peacock Dr.

Mystic River Neighborhood (Mystic River Drive, Paradise Drive, Pecan Meadow Drive and Rivers Edge Drive)

Residents that live in both affected areas are being instructed to boil their water prior to consumption according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.