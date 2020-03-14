GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown canceled all city programs, activities and events scheduled from March 14 through March 31. This is according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District guidelines about how to protect from the coronavirus.

Decisions about the Red Poppy Festival on April 24-26 have not been made and no city facilities are closing at this time.

The city said they will continue to follow WCCHD guidance and to coordinate with public health officials regarding the festival and other large gatherings, as well as the need to close facilities.

Additional updates about the Coronavirus and cancelations will be shared as they become available on the Georgetown website.

