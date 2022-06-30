The City of Killeen, Fort Hood will collaborate animal services

Services will include Fort Hood facility operations, reaction times, stray animal pickup, patrol, adoption and owner return.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports.

On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.

The signing ceremony was attended by the city manager, Kent Cagle, the mayor, Debbie Nash-King, the executive director of recreation services, Joseph Brown, the garrison commander, Col. Chad Foster and other city and military employee.

As a result of the cooperation, Fort Hood's Killeen Animal Services section will be responsible for all animal care and will benefit from increased staffing and facility upgrades, as stated by the city.