The City of Killeen opens warming centers in time for severe cold weather

If you or someone you know is in need of warm shelter, Killeen will be opening two warming centers in the city starting Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | Video above and below are news segments on warming centers in Killeen from the winter storm earlier in February this year.

The City of Killeen is opening warming centers that will be available from Feb. 23 through Feb. 26 for those in need of a warm place for the night.

Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd.

This warming center will be open Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. If no one is using the warming center by 11:30 p.m. it will close its doors for the night, as stated by the city.

Moss Rose Center, 1103 E Ave. E

The Killeen Housing Authority and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 will be partnering with the City of Killeen, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 and LULAC-Herencia #4297 on Feb. 24 to provide a warming center for those in need.

The warming center will open at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 through Feb. 25. The city says the warming center will close at 11:30 p.m. if no one comes for a place to stay.

Need Other Resources?

You can also visit 211.org for information on resources available in your area during severe weather conditions.