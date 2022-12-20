The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures

Residents are asked to remember their people, pets and pipes.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.

The city says residents should bring in pets and any plants that cannot handle the low temperatures.

In addition to the lively possessions, it's important to prepare pipes for the freeze as well. Residents should drip indoor faucets, insulate back flow pipes, cover exterior faucets and make sure sprinklers are turned off.

Make sure when you go outside you are covered in layers as prolonged exposure to these temperatures can cause hypothermia or frostbite.

Finally, residents should check in on their friends, family and neighbors during this time and ensure that everyone is in a warm environment.

If residents need a safe place to go, The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are opening the Sul Ross Community Center from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24 at noon.

This warming center will provide blankets, cots, meals and bottled water. Pets in crates are welcome.

The City of Killeen will also be opening a warming center during the freeze and details will be announced soon.

For more information and updates, visit here.