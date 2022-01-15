The City of Killeen to host dinner, warming center for those in need MLK weekend

Dinner and warming services will be located at the Moss Rose Center, located at 1103 E Ave. E at 6 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen will be hosting dinner and warming services at the Moss Rose Center from Jan. 15 through Jan. 16 for those enduring the chilly weather.

The city has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the League of United Latin American Citizens District 17 (LULAC), LULAC-Herencia #4297 Killeen and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Texas District 14 to help with these efforts.

According to the city, warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided. However, dinner and the center will be located at the Moss Rose Center, located at 1103 E Ave. E at 6 p.m.

Killeen says the center will remain open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 9 a.m. the next day. If no one is utilizing the service at 11:30 p.m. then the warming center will close.

While a meal will be provided, the center still does not offer full sheltering services. For more information on the event, visit here.