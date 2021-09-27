City of Marlin issues boil water notice

Due to a main leak, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice.

MARLIN, Texas — Due to a main leak on Live Oak, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice.

Residents that live in the affected areas are being instructed to boil their water prior to consumption according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.