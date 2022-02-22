Waco works for a more inclusive and diverse environment with the MGT Firm

The city is working with MGT, a public consulting firm, to bring the community voices together in order to provide more opportunities.

WACO, Texas — Waco wants to better its inclusivity and diversity in its city. The city has hired MGT, a public ethics consulting firm, to help study diversity and inclusion in the area.

According to the city, the study will be used to determine if there are equal opportunities in business for all walks of life. As well as recommendations to better the city's access opportunities for people of color.

The study will also analyze if Minority/Women Business Enterprises (MWBE) experience disparities in the local economy, according to the city.

This isn't the first time equal opportunity disparities have been brought to the forefront. The Prosper Waco Snapshot 2021 Report indicated particular neighborhoods cumulatively falling behind; the majority of those neighborhoods are non-white.

The city hopes that initiatives and research will reflect the city’s desire to address inequities across its available contracting pool, culminating in the 2022 disparity study done by MGT.

A little history about MGT, it is one of the country’s largest solutions providers of disparity studies and has conducted more unchallenged studies than any other consultant firm in the country, according to their website.

Having provided disparity studies to municipalities in Texas for the past 20 years, the city says MGT will provide Waco with a specific, accurate, valid, and legally defensible disparity study with input from the local community and stakeholders.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford is excited for the study and ultimately the improvements that will be made in the community because of it.