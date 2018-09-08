For Texas sports fans, this weekend at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will be a sports-comic-con of sorts as their book festival will get people up close and personal with some of the states best sports authors.

Authors such as Chad Conine, John A. Wood, Michael Hurd and Dr. Jorge Iber, to name a few, will all be on hand to sign books, give people one-on-one time, and participate in Q&A sessions.

The event is free and also means people can check out all the exhibits free of charge as well.

For all information, click here.

© 2018 KCEN