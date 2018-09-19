It'll be loud, it'll be dirty, and it will be a whole lot of fun on September 21 and 22 for the 5th annual Mud Fest in Riesel.

Vehicles from across th country will duke it out over the two nights to see who is the fastest and dirtiest driver. There will be seven classes for drivers to compete in from two wheel modified up to the mega trucks and also a consistency class, where drivers have to get as close as they can to the same time from two drags.

The mega trucks will please the crowd as the jump and race around an obstacle course that includes a school bus jump.

