Meals on Wheels East Texas work against the heat

This summer, the nonprofit organization is experiencing a higher demand due to the rising temperatures.

TYLER, Texas — East Texans are feeling the effects of the heat, and it's even having an impact on a local nonprofit. Meals on wheels is experiencing a higher demand this summer.

"This summer is particularly difficult because we’ve had an increase in the number of clients that we are serving. We are finding more clients that don’t have air conditioning and don’t have access to a fan. So, the need does seem to be greater this year," said Miranda Asmussen, Marketing and public relations director at Meals on Wheels East Texas.

Drivers experience first hand the effect of the heat as they return from their daily routes.

"One of our drivers, Earl delivered to a client in Brownsboro on Monday, and she was absolutely fine," Asmussen said. "

"When he went to deliver her meal yesterday, she was not home and he was informed she had been taken to the hospital for possible heat stroke," Asmussen said. "But drivers are also exposed to the elements for prolonged amounts of time. They serve over 2,700 clients in seven different counties across East Texas."

Meals on Wheels volunteer Heidi Camp said it is harder in the heat because they don't have enough time to cool down in between deliveries.

"My main thing is water. I have to drink a lot of water, and more, because you’re supposed to drink 8 ounces a day. So, you're supposed to increase it when it’s hotter," Camp said.

And it’s not just water that can help. Meals on Wheels is looking for donations of any type of hydration drink to keep both their clients and drivers safe.

"We need for them to have on hand, liquid IV packets in case they get into a situation where they feel themselves overheating, they’ve got something on hand they can use," Asmussen said. "But on top of that, we’d love for them to be equipped with those same hydration elements that they can offer to clients should they find someone struggling with heat exhaustion, heat stroke type symptoms while they can call emergency services and get them the help they need."

But regardless of the heat, Camp said the relationship between her, and the clients is important.