Temple's 'The Hub' encourages Central Texans to shop small for the holidays

They say while other big stores are competition, the Temple community still shows support.

TEMPLE, Texas — Big stores bombard customers with ads and emails for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but small businesses say they need love too.

'The Hub' in Downtown Temple says it's is getting the support they need.

"Our community here is just great. It comes out and they just love our business and they love all small businesses downtown," Manager Madison Sanchez said.

The motto posted all over the store is "shop small." The Hub has almost 30 vendors that set up and sell to the masses.

Sanchez says they've upped their social media presence to be able to interact with the community and flourish in Temple.

She says First Fridays and the holidays bring in new faces and returning customers.

"A lot of people do come here because they want to see something different and they want things that you don't usually see," Sanchez said. "A lot of our vendors here usually have like handmade things or things that you don't usually find in temple that you can find at Walmart places like that."

Sanchez says it's the uniqueness of the store that keeps people coming. They have deals of their own and during the holidays, she says there's even more incentive to shop small.

She says a big reason they stay relevant is with their Instagram page where the community can see what they've got going on.