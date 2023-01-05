The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for the public's help

The dog shelter has two days to help find four distemper positive dogs a home.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments from two months ago on shelter closures due to distemper.

The Humane Society of Central Texas has until Jan. 7 to get four distemper-positive dogs a safe home.

In order to provide a safe environment for the other dogs at the shelter, due to distemper being contagious, the shelter is asking for a family to open their homes urgently if possible.

If you don't know, canine distemper is a serious disease caused by virus attacks in the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system of puppies and dogs, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association (ACMA).

There is no cure for distemper infection, but supportive care can be given to prevent secondary infections and side effects. Side effects include vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration, according to the AVMA.

The shelter says they are willing to provide that support by supplying families with "anything and everything" needed to save the lives of the four animals, according to their Facebook post.

We need our community's help and understanding. Desperately. As of this afternoon, we have been informed that we have... Posted by Humane Society of Central Texas on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

If you or anyone you know is interested in helping the shelter, you can visit the Humane Society of Central Texas for more information.