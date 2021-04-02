"It's just nice to have somebody there." | The impact of Covid-19 on cancer patients

Laura Jouret, a cancer patient in Waco said she's thankful things began to get better when she was diagnosed.

WACO, Texas — For cancer patients, having a support system is very helpful. During the pandemic some patients were unable to have visitors due to various health restrictions.

"It's funny because everyone is afraid to get Covid and here I am getting cancer instead, so that's been interesting," Jouret said.

Jouret found a lump in her breast in September and at first she didn't think much of it. Then she went to get it checked and got a mammogram. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Everything seemed to go really quickly after that," Jouret said.

After her diagnosis, Jouret said she was pretty emotional because her husband was within 24 hours of deploying overseas. However, due to the circumstances he was able to stay and be there for support, which is something some cancer patients haven't gotten due to the pandemic.

Tameka Jones, the director at the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center in Waco said they've had to pivot a few times.

"One of the biggest changes for us has been limiting visitors and the amount of people that come in to the clinic," Jones said.

Initially they had no visitors and now, they've started allowing visitors on a case by case basis.

"We do want them to have a support system with them when they come in, you know it's life changing to hear about a cancer diagnosis," Jones said.

Jouret said she can't imagine going through this without the support of her husband, family, and friends.

"It's just nice to have somebody there," Jouret said. "I can see it being really lonely if you don't have other people."

Jouret said she's still processing everything, but she said that she's thankful for the people who have been walking side by side with her during this difficult journey.