The impact of COVID-19 on outdoor businesses

Since some restrictions were lifted Waco Paddle Company has seen an increase in customers.

WACO, Texas — With the current restrictions in Texas due to COVID-19, this summer more people are seeking outdoor activities to get out of their homes.



Waco Paddle Company opened this year for just one weekend before they were forced to shut down due to shelter-in-place orders. Since some restrictions were lifted and they were able to reopen they have seen an increase in customers.

"It's been great,” Charley Lane said, a manager at Waco Paddle Company. “I think everyone has just been really excited to get outside of their homes and have an opportunity to get outdoors and stuff and obviously it's a little bit safer to be outdoors."

In 2019, Waco Paddle Company was closed for half of the season when the Brazos River water level was higher than normal. In July 2019, they saw an average of 15 to 20 boat rentals on a weekday and about 100 per weekend.

This year they’re seeing an average of 20 to 25 boats per day and close to 300 people on the weekends.

"It's been really great for us to just be able to give back to the community during this kind of crazy unprecedented time, and that's been kind of one bright spot for us." Lane said.

Water parks in Waco like BSR Cable Park and Hawaiian Falls are still open at 50% capacity.

Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple remained closed for the summer since the shelter in place order. They said they will reopen in 2021.

Summer Fun Water Park in Belton announced their closure until further notice to help curve the spread of COVID-19.

