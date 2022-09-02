The Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Texas Black Business Week

"As a second-generation entrepreneur, small businesses have always been near and dear to my heart," said Khandiese Cooper owner of Khanetic Images.

KILLEEN, Texas — This week was Texas Black Business Week and the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce held workshops for local business owners.

You hardly see Khandiese Cooper without a camera in her hand.



"My father has been a photographer for 35 years. I was literally raised in that space. I remember growing up bagging banquet pictures in the garage. We got paid two dollars a button for making buttons for sports photography,” said Cooper.



Cooper is the owner of Khanetic Images. She is one of many business owners who attended the Texas Black Business week workshops, eager to learn ways to make her business thrive.



"As a second-generation entrepreneur, small businesses have always been near and dear to my heart,” said Cooper. “My father is Anthony Cooper of AWC photographs. we have Caribbean Flavor Ice, and now we have the food truck park Kick It. So, small businesses is literally what I do."



This is the fourth Texas Black Business Week put on by the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce.



According to the chamber, African American businesses are historically underutilized at both the local and state level. They say black business week helps business owners learn more about building their business and trade. A workshop on Wednesday focused on generational wealth and financial responsibility.



"It is talking about what assets you have, or your will, things you can actually pass down to the next generation besides your watch and grandmothers bible," said Ronnie Russell of the Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce.



Cooper said this week has helped her to learn a lot, “It is an opportunity for us to learn what we really don’t know or aren’t aware of, and to smash the misconceptions of people holding information back from us and taking on the responsibility as a business owner to learn more," said Cooper.