Joe Bryan is a former Clifton High School principal who was convicted of killing his wife, Mickey, in 1985.

He's always claimed his innocence, and for all these years his family has stood behind him.

They say he deserves a new trial and wants everyone to know Joe the way they do -- as an innocent man who could never have murdered his wife.

"He was a gentle soul, liked everybody, got along with everybody, very musical. I never heard him say a bad word about anybody," Jim Bryan said.

To Jim, Joe Bryan's older brother, his sister-in-law Joretta, and his nieces Becky, Debbie, Cindy and Cathy, he is and always will be innocent.

"There was never a second thought in anybody's mind, at least in my mind, that he had anything at all to do with this," Jim said.

When Mickey Bryan was murdered in 1985, this family was devastated.

"We loved Mickey like she was family," they all said.

When Joe Bryan was arrested, charged, and then convicted of killing Mickey, they were even more shocked.

"It's not in his makeup to do what they said he did. He couldn't have done it," Jim Bryan said.

For more than 30 years Jim Bryan and his family have stood by Joe Bryan. They visit him about every six weeks and they speak on the phone regularly. Still, there's a piece is missing, especially for Jim Bryan.

"I lost a brother, Christmases, mom's funeral, and it's really turned me. I have no faith in the criminal justice system in Texas now, nor the police, prosecutors or rangers," " Jim Bryan said. "No faith at all, this was a railroad job in my mind.

Over the summer, Joe Bryan's defense team, led by lawyer Jessi Freud, got his case back to a Comanche courtroom and the family started feeling hopeful that the truth would come out.

"For us, it's a sign," Becky Bryan Levy said. "Finally people are seeing what we've been screaming silently for years and have been trying to get people to understand.

"The truth, all we ever wanted was the truth," Jim Bryan said. "The truth came out against him, it came out against him, but all we fought for was the truth."

As they wait to find out Judge Doug Shaver's recommendation to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, they're appealing to Bosque County prosecutors.

"They've seen all the evidence. We've seen there's no way they don't know (what) the right thing to do is. When is somebody going to make them do the right thing, and if it's not us then who?" Cathy Bryan Britton said.

"I understand the current prosecutors didn't put Uncle Joe where he is today, but they have the obligation and the power to see that justice is done, and that's all we're asking for," Levy said.

"My hope is, my greatest hope is they'd just declare him innocent. I don't know what the possibilities of that are. I'm not a lawyer, but my next hope is he'd get a new trial," Jim Bryan said.

In November, Joe Bryan's defense team and the Bosque County District Attorney will present their final findings to Judge Doug Shaver. Then it will be up to him to make a recommendation to the Court of Criminal Appeals about Bryan's case. There is no timetable on when that might happen.

© 2018 KCEN