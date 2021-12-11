The Killeen Community Center to open as warming station

The community center is located 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd and will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Community Center will open a warming station Saturday night until Sunday morning, according to the City of Killeen.

The community center is located 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd and will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to be at or below freezing overnight.

The city says the warming station is set up to offer temporary relief from the cold temperatures and does not offer full sheltering services.