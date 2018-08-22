The 23rd Annual Margarita and Salsa Festival is back for another evening of great drinks, great salsa and amazing musicians at the Extraco Event Center.

Over 20 vendors will be trying to get your vote on who has the best salsa, and who is serving up the best margarita. The salsa will be free to try and a sampling cup can be purchased to taste all the different margaritas on offer.

While you're enjoying the food and beverages live music will be on offer, headlined by Gary Allan.

Beer lovers will notice this year's event has 20 Texas craft beers to try from around the great state including some very nice local brewers. To try the beers a sampling cup will need to be purchased.

