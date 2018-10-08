Ir's Friday and that means new movies are going to be hitting the theaters this weekend. Here's the movie rundown with our very own Director Shawn Hobbs with the Director's Chair.

New Movies at the Box Office:

The Meg - Warner Bros, Rated PG-13

Slender Man - Screen Gems, Rated PG-13

Dog Days - LD Entertainment, Rated PG

Blackkklansman - Focus Features, Rated R

New To Netflix Streaming:

Geurnsey Literary

Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

All About the Washingtons

Insatiable

© 2018 KCEN