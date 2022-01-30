The MOSS Foundation hosts 5th annual HBCU college fair

The college fair will help students not only in Central Texas, but students across the United States.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Making Our Society Stronger Foundation will host their fifth annual HBCU college fair this upcoming weekend.

The fair will held on Feb. 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. via Zoom.



HBCU stands for Historically Black College and Universities. Every year the college fair is put on by the MOSS Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization targeted at mentorship, academics, and community service.

Normally the college fair is held in person, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year the college fair will be virtual. This will help students not only in Central Texas, but students across the United States.

“Historically black colleges and universities provide a cost-effective learning opportunity for students across the country,” said Scedric Moss, founder of the MOSS foundation. “They offer smaller class sizes often time they offer lower tuition as well. A lot of schools have come to the Killeen area specifically to recruit a lot of our athletes regardless of the sport, from soccer to basketball."



Twenty-five schools will be in attendance. The MOSS Foundation partnered with community organizations in Killeen and Waco to make this happen.

