The MOSS Foundation hosts 5th annual HBCU college fair

KILLEEN, Texas — The Making Our Society Stronger Foundation will host their fifth annual HBCU college fair this upcoming weekend.
The fair will held on Feb. 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. via Zoom.
HBCU stands for Historically Black College and Universities. Every year the college fair is put on by the MOSS Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization targeted at mentorship, academics, and community service.
Normally the college fair is held in person, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year the college fair will be virtual. This will help students not only in Central Texas, but students across the United States.
“Historically black colleges and universities provide a cost-effective learning opportunity for students across the country,” said Scedric Moss, founder of the MOSS foundation. “They offer smaller class sizes often time they offer lower tuition as well. A lot of schools have come to the Killeen area specifically to recruit a lot of our athletes regardless of the sport, from soccer to basketball."
Twenty-five schools will be in attendance. The MOSS Foundation partnered with community organizations in Killeen and Waco to make this happen.
If you would like to sign up, click this link.