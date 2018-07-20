The National Commission on Military National and Public Service made a stop in Waco on Thursday.

The group was created by Congress to consider and develop recommendations concerning the need for a military draft and means to foster a greater attitude for service among the American youth. They held a meeting that featured a panel discussion with members of the faith community in Waco to address how critical community needs are met through service.

We want to get out and speak to the cross section of America about what views are on the selective service system and on national military and public service in general,” said The National Commission on Military National and Public Service Chairman Joe Heck.

During the discussion the audience was able to address leaders on how the faith community can help meet needs such as hunger disaster relief and long-term civic engagement.

