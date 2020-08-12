The Salvation Army commits to ‘Rescue Christmas’ due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

The Salvation Army launched its holiday fundraising campaign earlier than ever to meet the increasing need across the country.

WACO, Texas — For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army began its annual holiday fundraising campaign early throughout the country in order to "Rescue Christmas." The funds raised through the organization’s red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19, while requests for services are at an all-time high.

With Christmas fast approaching and the end of the red kettle campaign in sight, The Salvation Army asked the Central Texas community to make an extra effort to support the organization and help rescue Christmas for those in need, according to the Salvation Army.

Based on the increase in services already provided during 2020 in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people this Christmas. This includes putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree. But due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins and the decline in foot traffic, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit its capability to provide services for the most vulnerable, according to the Salvation Army.

“Throughout 2020, The Salvation Army has pivoted and adjusted many of our basic services in accordance with social distancing recommendations,” said Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “We have experienced heightened need due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have seen many people coming to us for help for the very first time. Many have experienced the loss of hours or pay cuts, and many others have lost their jobs. These challenges hit close to home at Christmastime as parents do what they can to provide a special time for their children and families. Thanks to the ongoing support of our community, The Salvation Army is here to help.”

Throughout the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided hot meals to the hungry, food boxes for families struggling to put food on the table, shelter for those experiencing homelessness, and emotional and spiritual support to more than hurting people. Now more than ever, it is safer and easier to donate to support the most vulnerable in the community:

Give at Red Kettles at storefronts around town. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.

Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle location.

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and raise money for your own online kettle – register at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Amarillo

Adopt additional Angels to give hope and joy to kids and families in need through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need. All gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit the Salvation Army website to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please call (806) 373-6631.