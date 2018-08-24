WACO, TEXAS -- — The Salvation Army in Waco is asking for help from the community. They are in need of bottled water for the homeless.

The Salvation Army has an ice chest on the front porch at community center, where homeless men and women can grab water and go. With it being so hot The Salvation Army said they only have a few more days before their water supply is gone. They serve water to almost 100 people a day.

“Whether they’re homeless, or they are just wondering downtown, they get hot,” said Major Jim Taylor, Core Officer of The Salvation Army in Waco. “They get also thirsty, their bodies become dehydrated, and they can have serious health issues. We don’t want that to happen.”

The Salvation Army only open their kitchen as a cooling center when the temperatures reach triple digits. For those who would like to donate, cases of bottled water can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen at 300 Webster Street. Water can also be drop them off at The Salvation Army Family Store at 4721 West Waco Drive.

