The Shattered Dreams program | Local emergency personnel create mock scenario on drunk driving for Midway High schoolers

WOODWAY, Texas — Midway High schoolers participated in a drinking/drunk driving program called Shattered Dreams in partnership with local emergency personnel Wednesday, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department's Facebook.

Students will work together to film a movie, where students become intoxicated at a party then drive, resulting in a mock crash that will be staged at the high school, according to the post.

The crash will be a full-scale event consisting of multiple emergency vehicles, from Hewitt and Woodway Police and Fire Departments, as well as ambulances and a medical helicopter, as stated by the post.

Woodway Public Safety Department hopes that parents will talk to their students about the dangers of underage drinking and driving, so that hopefully safe choices will be made in his or her future.