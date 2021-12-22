'The story is mythical' Filmmakers making documentary about Killeen High School '91 Roo's football championship

On Saturday, Dec. 14, 1991, just two months after the Luby’s Cafeteria shooting, history was made as the Killeen kangaroos defeated the Sugarland Dulles Vikings to claim the Class 5A, Division 1 football state title. It is their first and state championship.



"We realized this was the 30th anniversary and we were like we have to get this going and get started on this project. It kind of just took off from there," said Ashleigh Rudser.



Rudser graduated from Harker Heights High School, and filmmaker Derwin Graham graduated from Copperas Cove High School. While growing up they both heard many stories about the 1991 Roo's.



“Winning a state title, obviously holds weight for years to come,” said Graham. “You see the banners, the t-shirts, the lettermen’s, but you never realize the whole story. With the Luby’s massacre and the Gulf War, all that combined makes for a good story. We noticed the story was never done before, so why not be the ones to do it.”



Deonte Epps and Kreshawn Fleming are both former Killeen High School football players. They know what it is like to play under the bright lights at Leo Buckley Stadium.



"The story is mythical, but now putting it together I actually see why and how it is because the story is just so great," said Fleming.



They hope this documentary can inspire future students.



"This is the only state title in Killeen's history,” said Epps. “I feel like seeing something like this and seeing that it is attainable in this city and that it happened before can give them motivation to push toward that goal."



There is hope that the documentary about the “91 Roo’s” will premiere in the spring. In September Killeen High school paid tribute to the coaches and players who made history and brought home that trophy three decades ago.