More than 25 local chefs will be at the Hilton Garden Inn of Temple hoping to win the title of Queen or King of Cuisine this Saturday.

The Temple College Foundation will be hosting the fourth annual Queens and Kings of Cuisine cooking competition from 6 to 9 p.m., and ticketholders get to decide who deserves the crown.

Temple College Foundation has provided more than $400,000 to Temple College students. According to the foundation, the Queens and Kings of Cuisine is the largest fundraiser it hosts.

The competing chefs are sponsored by local businesses, and each competes in a single category.

This year’s categories are cocktail, main dish, outdoor and dessert.

Tickets to try and judge the chefs’ dishes are available for $25 if purchased in advance and $35 at the door. Buy your tickets here.

Popular stories:

1 person trapped after vehicle crashes into Waco house

Missing Mexia woman thought to be in danger found safe, police say

EMT responds to fatal 3-vehicle crash. Finds his 16-year-old daughter.