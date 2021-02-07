Temple Fire Department hosting Fire Safety Day

On Oct. 1, the Temple Fire Department will be offering demonstrations, activities and presentations about fire safety.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Safety Day event next Friday.

The event will be held at the Central Fire Station, located at 210 N 3rd St.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the department will be offering demonstrations, activities and presentations about fire safety to the public.

Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto hopes that residents will come to the event. “This is the perfect time for residents to tour a local fire station and learn about fire safety,” Soto said.

The no-registration required event will also offer food and refreshments.

