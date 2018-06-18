The United Way of Central Texas will start collecting donated fans Tuesday the 19th at locations across Temple. The project is a collaboration with Senior Care Centers of Western Hills for the United Day of Action.

Fans donated through the program will be given to elderly people in need to make sure they can stay cool and healthy during the hot summer months in our near future. Many of the recipients are on fixed incomes and use fans as their primary way to stay cool.

If you have a fan you'd like to donate, here's where and when to do it:

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, Marlandwood East, 1511 Marlandwood Road, 254-8996500

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, Marlandwood West,1700 Marlandwood Rd., 254-7436200

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 21, Weston Inn, 2505 S. 37th St., 254-298-7300

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 22, Western Hills, 512 Draper Drive, Temple, 254-742-7500

For more information, please call the United Way of Central Texas at 254-778-8616

