The water issue ends for Marlin residents

MARLIN, Texas — After a tough winter storm, finally water is flowing in the City of Marlin. The plant is producing water and the towers are filling up, but the city has identified a significant number of leaks.



"We have either got those fixed or addressed in one way or the other, or the meters turned off," Mayor Carolyn Lofton said.



Lofton said a lot of resources have come in daily. Family of Faith Worship Center partnered with Marlin independent School District to give out undergarments, socks and t-shirts for 800 students in the district.

Lofton said the city even reached out to other smaller communities who are in need to share some of their resources that have come in.

"I think the world has taken notice of rural communities right now, because we've kind of been forgotten. When resource allocations begin it starts with larger populations. They are serviced first, and we have to wait,” Lofton said. “I think what is happening is there is a movement to see rural communities and the importance they play."

Because the city is still under a boil water notice, HEB will provide water to residents Thursday. Lofton said volunteers will be needed to help distribute water at HEB. She will notify the public about what time to meet Thursday.