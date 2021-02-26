Therapeutic Loving Connections matchmaking service opens in Killeen

The owner, Angela Jourdain said right now is the perfect time for this type of business, because dating has become even more difficult since the pandemic started.

KILLEEN, Texas — A matchmaking service opened its doors in Killeen Thursday after being in the works for over a year.

The owner, Angela Jourdain, said right now is the perfect time for this type of business, because dating has become even more difficult since the pandemic started.

"One thing that I've seen in counseling and community advocacy is relationships are so crucial for a healthy community," Jourdain said.

She's a licensed professional counselor and she said after speaking with friends and family about their bad dating experiences, she knew she wanted to make a difference.

"I just sat there thinking these are amazing people why can't they find one another. There has to a platform that is better than online dating and there really isn't," Jourdain said.

That lead her to create Therapeutic Loving Connections, a matchmaking service in Killeen that comes from a psychology background and offers a safe way to date.

"The first step is a criminal background check and then a family background check, then we move on to a psychological personality test," Jourdain said.

Their services offer help to people in three stages of relationships, preparation, dating, and maintenance and they offer coaching.

"We have some clients that are coming in that are already married but they just want that help to get the spark back in the marriage or do some date nights," Jourdain said.

One of her hopes is that she and her team can help create long lasting relationships for people in Central Texas.

"The benefits to having a positive relationship affect the whole community, your family, your friends, your whole community, your work and that is a difference I want to make," Jourdain said.

