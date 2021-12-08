There is an urgent need for diverse blood, officials say

There is a nationwide blood supply shortage and there is a need for blood especially for those living with sickle cell disease.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco and the Waco Fire Department are kicking off the month of September with blood drives, according to officials.

Officials at Carter BloodCare are calling on the public to donate blood. Officials say there is a nationwide blood supply shortage and there is a need for blood, especially for those living with sickle cell disease (SCD).

According to Carter BloodCare, 95 percent of SCD patients are African American, but only about 5 percent of blood donors are African American.

"It’s crucial that the community blood supply mirrors the local population to best help all patients," said medical officials, "New and returning blood donors are urgently needed to add greater diversity to the existing community supply and to replenish this lifesaving resource for all local patients."

Officials say SCD is a disease that occurs when the blood cells have a curved shaped, which can clog flow through small blood vessels, causing severe pain, infections, strokes and other health issues. Normal healthy red blood cells have a round shape.

This disease requires regular replacement of SCD patients’ blood with that of healthy donors’ red blood cells, say medical officials.

Interested donors can give blood here: