There was a new wave of voters in central Texas, but that didn't turn local counties blue

Speculation of Central Texas counties turning blue was high before election night, but the increase in voters didn't change the balance of power.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell and McLennan Counties saw a near 20,000 increase in voters compared to the 2016 presidential election. With new voters registered and some of those voters of a younger generation, there was speculation that one or both counties could go blue in some races. With a look at historical data, however, it looks like the balance of power in Central Texas did not move as much as first believed.

In Bell County, Donald Trump claimed 67,113 votes which were 53 percent of votes cast. Joe Biden claimed 56,032, which was 45 percent. In 2016, totals were lower on both sides, but Donald Trump claimed 54 percent of the votes compared to 40 percent by Hillary Clinton.

In McLennan County, Trump claimed 61 percent of the vote in both 2020 and 2016. Joe Biden claimed 37 percent compared to Hillary Clinton's 34 percent in 2016.

Other U.S representative races, which were up in both elections, were decided by similar margins as well.

U.S. District 31 Representative John Carter received 59 percent of the vote in 2020, compared to 62 percent in 2016. Democratic challenger Donna Imam received 39 percent of the vote in 2020 and Mike Clark got 34 percent in 2016. U.S. District 17 Representative Bill Flores got 66 percent of the vote in 2016. His Republican successor, Pete Sessions, got 63 percent of the vote in 2020.

McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland told 6 News early votes initially showed some candidates as very close, but the races separated by the end of the night. There were a few moments when Republicans couldn't help but wonder if a "blue wave" was indeed a reality.

"We've been hearing about this blue wave and that Texas is turning purple for so long that I think a lot of us worried that was going to come to fruition," Holland said. "But knowing we've put in the leg-work, and just seeing the number and enthusiasm and the people we registered, it just didn't quite jive that this was going to happen and ultimately that panned out that we were right."

McLennan County Democratic Party Chairwoman Mary Duty pointed to the fact that more democrats used mail-in ballots than republicans by a significant margin, and said Democrats would continue to work just as hard in the races yet to come. Holland said Texas might not be purple, but there is no question it is hotly contested.

"I will admit that Texas is more in play and we expect to have to do more to get the same results. We are up to the task," Holland said.

Both parties told 6 News that no matter the results they are incredibly proud of the many hours volunteers put in.

"There are no words in the English language to describe how proud I am of every person that I was able to work side by side with. The list is way too long," Duty said.

"Witnessing the number of hours that goes into what these volunteers do is just overwhelming. The number of hours and the people involved," Holland said. "We know we had the advantage in enthusiasm and excitement. We just hoped we didn't lose by pure numbers, and luckily we did not."