These Belton boil water notices were lifted, some still remain in place

BELTON, Texas — The boil notice following a water main break at North Main Street and Montcrief Drive in Belton was canceled Saturday afternoon, according a news release from city officials.

The following areas were under a boil order notice:

Moncrief Drive

Peacock Drive

Mystic River Neighborhood (Mystic River Drive, Paradise Drive, Pecan Meadow Drive and Rivers Edge Drive)

According to officials, residents in the area received CodeRed notifications by email early Sept. 24.

Residents that live in the affected areas were instructed to boil their water prior to consumption according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

According to TECQ, residents should boil their water for two minutes to kill any bacteria that may have formed.

The City of Belton later issued another precautionary boil notice following a Main Water line break on Sandlin Dr. in Sherwood Shores 7.

The following areas are under Boil Order notice:

Camelot Lane

Kimberly Drive

Sandlin Drive

Ridge Point Lane

D&G

Kenny Drive

Johnson Drive

Grant Drive